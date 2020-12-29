comscore The Electric Kitchen: Traditional foods help ring in the new | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Electric Kitchen

The Electric Kitchen: Traditional foods help ring in the new

  • By Hawaiian Electric Co.
  • Today
  • Updated 8:10 p.m.

As 2020 nears an end, families are preparing for their New Year’s celebrations. Read more

Previous Story
December is the season of the tamale
Next Story
2020 favorite recipes chosen by readers

Scroll Up