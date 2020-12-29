The Electric Kitchen: Traditional foods help ring in the new

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As 2020 nears an end, families are preparing for their New Year’s celebrations. Read more

As 2020 nears an end, families are preparing for their New Year’s celebrations. Gold, glittery decorations, strings of firecrackers to ward off bad spirits, sparkling wine and platters of sashimi are just a few ways locals like to ring in the new. You may be pounding mochi or making laulau. Countries around the world have varied traditions: In Denmark, plates are thrown against family members’ doors to chase away bad spirits; in Columbia, an empty suitcase is carried around the block in hopes of a year full of travel. Here are some ways that food plays into celebrations around the globe.

Cotechino Con Lenticchie (Italian Sausage With Lentils)

1 pound cotechino (Italian pork sausage)

1 onion, chopped

2 bay leaves, divided

8 whole black peppercorns

1 sprig fresh thyme

1 pound dry green lentils

1 onion, quartered

1 clove garlic

1 large carrot, quartered

Salt and pepper, to taste

4 cups water

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 bunch fresh parsley, chopped

Use a fork to pierce cotechino skin; place in a large pot with chopped onions, 1 bay leaf, peppercorns and thyme. Cover with water and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low; let simmer 45 to 50 minutes. (If using precooked cotechino, simmer just 20 minutes.)

Meanwhile, in another large pot, combine lentils, quartered onions, garlic, remaining bay leaf, carrot, salt and pepper. Cover with 4 cups water; bring to boil. Cover, reduce heat to low and let simmer 45 minutes or until lentils are soft.

Remove onion, garlic, bay leaf and carrot from second pot; discard. Use a slotted spoon to remove lentils to serving dish. Drizzle with olive oil. Slice cotechino; add to lentils. Sprinkle with parsley. Serves 4.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving (not including salt to taste): 620 calories, 20 g fat, 6 g saturated fat, 35 mg cholesterol, 450 mg sodium, 72 g carbohydrate, 27 g fiber, 9 g sugar, 41 g protein

Oliebollen (Dutch Doughnuts)

1 tablespoon dry yeast

1-1/4 cups warm milk

3-1/4 cups flour

2 teaspoons salt

1 tablespoon sugar

2 eggs

1-1/4 cups raisins (soaked, washed and dried)

1 large apple (peeled, cored and chopped into cubes)

Vegetable oil, for deep-frying

Powdered sugar, for dusting

In a small bowl, dissolve yeast in milk. Let sit a few minutes, until frothy.

In a separate bowl, mix together flour, salt and sugar. Add eggs and yeast mixture to flour, using a wooden spoon to mix until it becomes elastic in texture.

Add raisins and apples; mix in well. Cover bowl and let sit 1 hour.

In a deep fryer, heat oil to 340 degrees.

Use an ice cream scoop to spoon out dough and slide into oil. Fry until golden brown, 4 to 5 minutes.

With a slotted spoon, remove doughnuts from oil and place in a colander layered with paper towels to absorb excess oil. Dust with powdered sugar. Makes 18 doughnuts or more, depending on size.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 270 calories, 15 g fat, 1.5 g saturated fat, 15 mg cholesterol, 200 mg sodium, 31 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 16 g sugar, 3 g protein

Ozoni Soup

2 boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into small pieces

2 tablespoons dry sake

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 ounce sliced dried shiitake mushrooms

2 (6 by 2 inch pieces) konbu (dried sea kelp)

2 quarts chicken broth

4 cups water, divided

4 ounces spinach, washed

1 carrot, peeled and sliced into pieces (or cut into flowers)

1 small daikon, peeled and sliced into pieces (or cut into flowers)

1/2 teaspoon bonito flakes

2 teaspoons Japanese soy sauce

8 slices kamaboko (fish cake)

3 rectangular pieces kiri mochi, each split into 4 pieces along scored lines

8 sprigs mitsuba (Japanese parsley)

Zest of half a lemon for garnish

In a small bowl, mix chicken, sake and salt; refrigerate 1 hour.

In a small saucepan, cover mushrooms and konbu with chicken broth; cover and let stand 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a medium pot, bring 2 cups water to boil over high heat. Add spinach and let boil until tender, about 30 seconds. Strain spinach and transfer to a bowl of ice water to chill. Squeeze out excess water then chop spinach and set aside.

In a medium pot, bring remaining 2 cups water to a boil over high heat. Add carrot and daikon; cook until tender, about 1 minute. Drain; set aside.

Set pot with shiitake mushrooms and konbu over medium-high heat and bring to a simmer. Remove konbu, add bonito flakes and let simmer 5 minutes.

Remove from heat and strain into a bowl; rinse out saucepan. Return strained broth to saucepan. Add soy sauce and turn heat to medium-high. Drain chicken of excess liquid; add to broth. Let cook 2 minutes, add fishcake and reduce heat to low to keep warm.

Heat a cast-iron skillet over medium-high. Add mochi and cook, turning every 30 seconds, until golden on both sides. Divide mochi among 4 serving bowls, arrange spinach, carrots and daikon in each bowl. Ladle broth with chicken and mushrooms into each bowl; garnish with parsley and lemon zest. Serves 4.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: (based on chicken stock) 350 calories, 6 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 95 mg cholesterol, 2,150 mg sodium, 49 g carbohydrate, 7 g fiber, 5 g sugar, 27 g protein

More Hawaiian Electric Co. recipes are available at hawaiianelectric.com.