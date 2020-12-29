The Weekly Eater: Full flavor, but a bit less heat at Simply Sichuan
- By Review by Nadine Kam, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Today
- Updated 8:10 p.m.
NADINE KAM / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Basa fillets are served in a flavorful, spicy sauce at Simply Sichuan. The dish is studded with peppers, but isn’t as fiercely hot as at similar restaurants.
NADINE KAM / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Three-cup chicken from Simply Sichuan.
NADINE KAM / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Chewy dan dan noodles are topped with ground pork and bok choy, in a broth of chile oil, sesame paste and Sichuan peppercorn sauce.
NADINE KAM / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Dry fried green beans from Simply Sichuan.
