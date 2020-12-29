Quickbites: Windward Mall greets Pieology; Sun Noodle, Ippudo team up for frozen tonkotsu ramen kit

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Windward Mall greets Pieology

Pieology Pizzeria opened its fifth Hawaii location last week, at Windward Mall. The new restaurant is in the Macy’s wing, on the lower level near Buffalo Wild Wings.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The chain’s holiday special — a free pizza card with every purchase of $25 in gift cards — runs through Thursday. The pizza card is good until the end of 2021 at any Hawaii location; gift cards are good nationwide.

All five Hawaii Pieology restaurants are on Oahu, but locations on Maui are being considered.

Sun Noodle, Ippudo team up

Sun Noodle has expanded its online offerings to include a frozen Tonkotsu & Spicy Ramen kit from Ippudo, an upscale Japanese tonkotsu ramen franchise with over 200 restaurants worldwide.

The $20 kits include Ippudo broth and miso paste with two servings of Sun noodles made exclusively for Ippudo, and roast pork.

Order online at sunnoodlehawaii.com for pickup starting Monday at the Sun Noodle facility in Kalihi.

Sun Noodle has released several other “chef-driven” ramen kits, but this is the first available nationwide.

