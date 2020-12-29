Quickbites: Windward Mall greets Pieology; Sun Noodle, Ippudo team up for frozen tonkotsu ramen kit
- By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 8:54 p.m.
COURTESY SUN NOODLE
Sun Noodle has expanded its online offerings to include a frozen Tonkotsu & Spicy Ramen kit.
-
COURTESY PIEOLOGY
A customer places his order on the pizza line at the newest Pieology at Windward Mall.
