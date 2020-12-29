comscore Wally’s grill in Aiea goes out with old year | Honolulu Star-Advertiser


  • By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 8:10 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2002 The Ho family gathered in front of the repair shop and restaurant 18 years ago. Wally Ho, who died in 2014, holds a plate of food from the grill. The rest of the crew, from left: daugther Colleen Ho, son Nathan Ho, daughters Maydene Ching and Willette Ho, son Timmy Ho, granddaughter Tracie Maze, daughter Sheldene Maze and granddaughter Tiffany Maze-Petersen.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Memorabilia collected over the decades covers walls and windows inside Wally Ho’s, surrounding Colleen Ho as she prepares an order of banana bread for pickup.

    Memorabilia collected over the decades covers walls and windows inside Wally Ho's, surrounding Colleen Ho as she prepares an order of banana bread for pickup.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM A combo plate of Korean chicken and hamburger steak merges two of the grill’s most popular items.

    A combo plate of Korean chicken and hamburger steak merges two of the grill's most popular items.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM From left, Wally Ho’s Colleen Ho, Donna Wasilewski, and Sheldene Maze pose for a portrait.

    From left, Wally Ho's Colleen Ho, Donna Wasilewski, and Sheldene Maze pose for a portrait.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Donna Wasilewski pours gravy onto a plate of hamburger steak at Wally Ho’s Garage & Grill in Aiea. Wasilewski is the granddaughter of Wally Ho, who opened Wally’s with his wife, Louise, in 1956. The restaurant side of the business is closing today, the garage in June.

    Donna Wasilewski pours gravy onto a plate of hamburger steak at Wally Ho's Garage & Grill in Aiea. Wasilewski is the granddaughter of Wally Ho, who opened Wally's with his wife, Louise, in 1956. The restaurant side of the business is closing today, the garage in June.

They may have come in for an oil or tire change, but few customers could resist following their noses to the restaurant side of Wally Ho’s Garage & Grill in Aiea to address a sudden urge for sizzling burgers or banana bread just out of the oven. Read more

