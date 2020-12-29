comscore First Hawaiian donates $877,457 to charities | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

First Hawaiian donates $877,457 to charities

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

First Hawaiian Bank said Monday its employees and retirees donated $877,457 to 32 charities in Hawaii, Guam and Saipan as part of the bank’s annual Kokua Mai campaign. Read more

