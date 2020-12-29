First Hawaiian donates $877,457 to charities

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

First Hawaiian Bank said Monday its employees and retirees donated $877,457 to 32 charities in Hawaii, Guam and Saipan as part of the bank’s annual Kokua Mai campaign.

The bank’s Kokua Mai giving program allows its employees to contribute to causes and charities that are personally meaningful to them. Established in 2007, employees and retirees have donated over $9.5 million through Kokua Mai in support of thousands of people who receive assistance through nonprofit organizations that are a part of the program.

The following organizations received this year’s donations:

American Red Cross, Hawaii, Guam & Northern Mariana Islands Chapters; Aloha Harvest; Aloha United Way; Ayuda Foundation; Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii; Blood Bank of Hawaii; Boys and Girls Club of Hawaii; Catholic Charities Hawaii; Child and Family Service; Domestic Violence Action Center; Easter Seals Hawaii; Family Programs Hawaii; Goodwill Industries of Hawaii Inc.; Hale Makua Health Services; Hawaii Children’s Cancer Foundation; Hawaii Foodbank; Hawaii Island United Way; HUGS; Imua Family Services; Kama‘aina Kids; Kauai Hospice; Kauai United Way; Lanai Community Association; Make-a-Wish Hawaii and Make-a-Wish Guam & CNMI; Maui United Way; Palama Settlement; Pali Momi Women’s Center (breast cancer prevention and treatment); Prevent Child Abuse Hawaii; Salvation Army Hawaii (includes Guam and Saipan Corps); Special Olympics Hawaii Inc.; Teach for America; and Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center.