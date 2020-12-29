comscore Honolulu police fatally shoot man as officers try to serve him warrant | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Honolulu police fatally shoot man as officers try to serve him warrant

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:36 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Honolulu police investigated an officer-related shooting Monday afternoon at the Hookipa Kahaluu public housing project along Ahuimanu Road.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM A collision with a Jeep forced parked cars onto a lawn Monday at the Hookipa Kahaluu. The 45-year-old man driving the Jeep was pronounced dead at The Queen’s Medical Center.

Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard said two officers feared for their lives Monday morning and had to jump out of the way of a Jeep driven by a 45-year-old man in Ahuimanu just before fatally shooting him. Read more

