Column: The traits that make for a good IT engineer

So you have a computer problem, and you or your organization has just engaged a new IT engineer. Of course, you are skeptical as to their abilities. What are some telltale signs of whether the engineer is worth their weight in salt?

First, the basics, and these can apply pretty much to any professional service technician — information technology or otherwise. On-site or remote, are they on time? Have they done some basic homework as to why they are there, such as knowing who you are, what kind of equipment you have and a general description of the issue? If they’re with an organization that has worked with you before, is there a case history of prior tasks?

A good IT engineer will take the time to fully understand the issue with which they are tasked. Questions such as “Can you re-create the problem?” and “When was the last time it worked?” are a great place to start.

As far as IT issues go, oftentimes there are many ways to skin a cat. (This often causes friction between engineers, but that is the topic for another column.) A good engineer will boil this down to a couple of options and explain such to you along with any ramifications of implementing the solution.

A good engineer also will be cognizant of crossing the Rubicon, that is, making changes that cannot be undone. In this case they should inform you of such. In fact, one of the first questions asked should be “Do you have a backup?”

A common cause of concern is when an engineer uses Google to assist with solving the problem. This was more obvious way back in the day when on-site visits were common but still discernible when assistance is being provided remotely.

In actuality, this is a common occurrence and not something to be terribly concerned about, and really is a sign of the changing world. It’s like an open-book test in high school. With the wealth of information available on the web, it’s no longer necessary to memorize every last little detail. And truth be told, engineers have been doing the equivalent of googling since the beginning of time. Ever wonder who read the voluminous manuals that used to come with hardware and software? Most engineers have “go to” websites as their best friend. Sometimes even the vendor websites or vendor-approved message boards are helpful.

Last, a good engineer won’t “geek out” on you. When things get challenging, they will focus on your business requirement(s) as opposed to technical details. Instead of hitting you with what sounds like a bunch of mumbo-jumbo, they will ask you what it is you are actually trying to accomplish.

John Agsalud is an IT expert with more than 25 years of information technology experience in Hawaii and around the world. He can be reached at jagsalud@live.com.