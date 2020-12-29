Receiver duo leaving University of Hawaii football team

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Two receivers have decided not to return to the University of Hawaii football team. Read more

Two receivers have decided not to return to the University of Hawaii football team.

Rico Bussey, who started eight games this past season, announced on Twitter that he is applying for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Quin Bright, who redshirted as a freshman, tweeted his decision to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal.

“I would like to thank Coach (Todd) Graham and the University of Hawaii for blessing me with an opportunity,” Bussey wrote. “After prayers and talks with my family, I feel it is best I move on and pursue my dreams I will be declaring for the NFL. And I appreciate everybody.”

Bussey played his first three seasons at North Texas, where he ranked fourth in Mean Green history in career receiving touchdowns (21) and 100-yard games (nine), and ninth in receiving yards (1,947). In 2018, he was named to the All-Conference USA’s first team after grabbing 68 passes for 1,017 yards and 12 touchdowns.

This past summer, Bussey joined the Warriors as a graduate transfer. Bussey played in all eight regular-season games, amassing 31 receptions for 274 yards and a touchdown. He did not participate in the New Mexico Bowl on Christmas Eve.

The NCAA froze the eligibility clock this season, meaning Bussey had an opportunity to repeat his senior season in 2021.

Bright was part of Graham’s first recruiting class in February. Bright, a speedy wideout at Cedar Hill High in Texas, initially committed to Texas Tech. After Bright withdrew his pledge, Cedar Hill coach Carlos Lynn called Graham. On signing day, Graham described Bright as “dynamic, explosive, 10.7-in-the-100-meter guy. He’s a playmaker.”

“First & foremost I would like to thank Coach Graham & the University of Hawaii for giving me the opportunity to further my education while playing the game I love,” Bright tweeted. “But after many prayers & conversations with my family, I will be entering my name in the NCAA transfer portal. #10OUT.”