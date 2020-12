Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Once again, our island community is being challenged by the economic solution of gambling.

However, well-documented evidence proves that the financial benefits are few while the human problems are many. The profits are taken (mostly) by a select few while those who contribute to their wealth can least afford it. In addition to these financial losses, there are untold human problems.

Many have been tempted by the “get-rich-quick” allurement of gambling; when it’s from desperation it’s a primary cause of an addiction to gambling.

In a sense, survival itself is a gamble so we take precautions by driving safely and protecting our health. However, the other primary cause is greed.

To overcome greed and desperation, we need moral character, better decisionmaking, and much less human need.

John Heidel

Kailua

Repeal Jones Act to help ease Hawaii’s high costs

With today’s bad economy, hardship and COVID-19 problems in Hawaii, it is about time we repeal the Jones Act.

This law was enacted in 1920. Due in part to the Jones Act, Hawaii has one of the highest costs of living in the nation.

Roland Louie

Kaimuki

Do basic Aloha Stadium repairs for UH games

I was appalled and disturbed by the Stadium Authority’s sudden announcement to close down the facility. What gives? Such a major impact to University of Hawaii and high school football, and no forewarning? Those officials have known of the problems for a long time; surely they could have done better.

Since money is a major issue, I suggest a bare-bones fix to keep the stadium open for a couple of years. Just do the necessary repairs to the lower half, concourse level and below. Do nothing to the upper sections. This would allow seating capacity ample to accommodate UH Warriors football.

This would be better than having the UH games played in Maui’s War Memorial Stadium or high school stadiums on Oahu.

James Nakasone

Mililani Mauka

Online reservations on tap for Hanauma Bay

With the reopening of the Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve on Dec. 2, there were many new procedures implemented to balance the needs of the community, the well-being of the environment, and the overarching pandemic health concerns.

We want to reassure the public that establishing an online reservation system is still part of these new procedures, and that we have been working toward making it a reality since the City Council proposed the system last fall.

Much like the unique characteristics of the bay, this online system has to take into account the plethora of users who benefit from the bay. We appreciate everyone’s patience as we finetune this new management tool.

We are planning for the system to be available to the public the beginning of 2021, and hopefully, providing the carefully determined operational details that this unparalleled treasure deserves.

Nathan Serota

Spokesman, city Department of Parks and Recreation

