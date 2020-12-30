Off the News: Time to treecycle that noble fir?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Without getting too bah-humbug about it, here’s the truth: Christmas 2020 is history. So, likely, is that live Christmas tree.

To recycle it, those who have the green cart can cut it up, put it inside and recycle it on green-waste collection day. Or trees can be dropped off whole at a city convenience center.

More on the options is online (www.opala.org/solid_waste/holiday_trash_tips.htm). It all applies — except perhaps for the big-party-waste advice. We weren’t supposed to have those, remember?

Reminder: Fireworks permit is needed

Following a pandemic trend, Honolulu Fire Department has moved a service online: fireworks permits. But some were trying to buy permits past the Dec. 21 deadline, so HFD shut down the site (www1.honolulu.gov/hfdfireworks) until Friday.

That’s because latecomers were claiming to use the system to buy permits for Chinese New Year or for some later cultural purpose the website also serves, said one HFD spokesman.

Even so, the total permit count of about 14,300 is down about 3,000 from 2019, he said.