comscore Editorial: New power policy equals lower rates | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: New power policy equals lower rates

  • Today
  • Updated 7:04 p.m.

Rooted in heavy dependence on imported fossil fuel, Hawaii’s push for more clean-energy production is tethered to some ambitious mandates. Among them is a state law that requires 100% of electricity sales to come from renewable resources by 2045. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Despite many hurdles ahead, rail set to start

Scroll Up