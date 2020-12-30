comscore Mayor Kirk Caldwell to hand over balanced budget to Mayor-elect Rick Blangiardi | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Mayor Kirk Caldwell to hand over balanced budget to Mayor-elect Rick Blangiardi

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:22 p.m.

Six weeks after announcing that the city was facing a $450 million operating budget shortfall, Mayor Kirk Caldwell and his top lieutenants Tuesday said they would deliver a balanced budget proposal to Mayor-elect Rick Blangiardi’s administration when it takes over Saturday. Read more

