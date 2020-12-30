Elon Musk meets with Oracle’s Larry Ellison in Hawaii

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Elon Musk said Monday that he was meeting with Oracle Corp. co-founder Larry Ellison "to seek some advice."

Musk, who said earlier in the month that he was relocating to Texas from California, was responding to a tweet that suggested his private jet had arrived in Hawaii on Sunday. Ellison, who joined Tesla’s board in 2018, also had announced in December that he was leaving California to work from Lanai, where he owns 98% of the island.

Oracle announced earlier this month that the company was moving its corporate headquarters to Austin, Texas.