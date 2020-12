Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

First Hawaiian Bank has announced the promotion of three employees:

>> Leesa Kim has been named vice president and Manoa Branch manager. After joining the bank in 2004 as an assistant vice president in the Main Banking Region, she was later promoted to vice president and sales manager at the Kapiolani Banking Region.

>> Kurt Murata has been named vice president and team leader of the Commercial Banking Group, Kapiolani Banking Region. Murata has 16 years of banking experience. He first joined the bank in 2006 as a loan servicing specialist and has served as a credit analyst and business banking officer.

