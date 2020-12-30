comscore Windy weather could send aerial fireworks awry | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Windy weather could send aerial fireworks awry

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2013 The National Weather Service forecasts that “trade winds will become rather breezy Thursday and on through the weekend as high pressure builds in to our north.” Aerial fireworks explode over Manoa.

    The National Weather Service forecasts that “trade winds will become rather breezy Thursday and on through the weekend as high pressure builds in to our north.” Aerial fireworks explode over Manoa.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2010 “Once you launch that aerial, that’s a huge ember being propelled by burning gunpowder. It’s almost guaranteed it’s a house fire if it lands on a house, or a wildland fire if it lands in brush,” said Honolulu Fire Capt. Jeff Roache. Aerial fireworks light the skies above Papakolea.

    “Once you launch that aerial, that’s a huge ember being propelled by burning gunpowder. It’s almost guaranteed it’s a house fire if it lands on a house, or a wildland fire if it lands in brush,” said Honolulu Fire Capt. Jeff Roache. Aerial fireworks light the skies above Papakolea.

Illegal aerial fireworks combined with blustery weather forecast for New Year’s Eve could spell disaster. Read more

