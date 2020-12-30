Noga brothers, Charlie Wedemeyer named to Polynesian Football Hall of Fame

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Al Noga and Niko Noga join Charlie Wedemeyer as the three latest inductees into the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame. And with those three, you don’t really need an introduction. Read more

Al Noga and Niko Noga join Charlie Wedemeyer as the three latest inductees into the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame. And with those three, you don’t really need an introduction.

Al Noga was a consensus first-team All-American and Outland Trophy finalist for the University of Hawaii in 1986. With the 71st pick, Noga was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the third round in 1988. The 55-year-old defensive lineman also played for Washington.

Niko Noga suited up for the Rainbows as a linebacker. The 58-year-old competed professionally in the NFL for eight years with the Arizona Cardinals and the Detroit Lions. Like his younger brother, Niko left his mark during the early days of Aloha Stadium.

Joining the talented twosome is the late Wedemeyer. Of Hawaiian ancestry, Wedemeyer was a former high school football coach in Los Gatos, Calif. He coached football for 30 years despite contracting Lou Gehrig’s disease. He died in 2010.

Wedemeyer was a high school standout for Punahou and went on to play at Michigan State. The Nogas excelled at Farrington.

“On behalf of our board of directors, we congratulate the class of 2021,” said Jesse Sapolu, Polynesian Football Hall of Fame chairman and inductee in a release. “We look forward to celebrating their induction into the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame next year.”