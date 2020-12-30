University of Hawaii women’s basketball team keeping ready amid uncertainty

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In an early season of cancellations and other schedule-disrupting circumstances, the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team is on a roll.

“You just have to roll with the flow,” head coach Laura Beeman said in a telephone interview. “You really do. You have to go with the flow, roll with the punches. You prepare for games. You prepare for competition. You plan for the worst and hope for the best.”

After splitting games against Hawaii Pacific and Hawaii Hilo, the Rainbow Wahine’s two-game series against Cal Poly was canceled this past weekend because of COVID-19 concerns. The Wahine had learned on Christmas Eve they would not be departing the next day for the Big West opener in San Luis Obispo, Calif.

“We kind of caught wind about 24 hours ahead of time that there was a pretty high likelihood we would not be going based on what was going on in San Luis Obispo,” Beeman said. “We knew we were going to have an answer Christmas Eve so we could let our kids know and plan accordingly.”

In past years, Beeman tried to plan road trips during the holidays to allow mainland players to spend time with their families. There are eight mainland players on this season’s team. This year, the Wahine found a window in November.

“We actually let our kids go home before Thanksgiving, before things got really crazy,” Beeman said. “We kind of took the calculated risk that they need to see family at some point. During the season, that was not going to happen because of our bubble. We allowed them to go home, see family, and then get back to where they can quarantine and everyone was safe before going back into our bubble at UH. They were able to see family not too long ago. It wasn’t Christmas, obviously, but they get it. They’re willing to make the sacrifice because they want to play.”

As part of the Big West’s bubble protocol, the Wahine are tested for the coronavirus three times a week during the season.

Beeman said the Wahine have entered travel mode, in which they are prepared to depart if a game materializes this coming weekend. The Wahine have a bye this weekend, then are scheduled to play host to UC Riverside on Jan. 8-9 in the SimpliFi Arena. “If not,” Beeman said, “we’re going to keep practicing and get ready for Riverside.”

While there have been few fully attended practices because of injuries and other circumstances, the workouts have been animated, particularly in five-on-five situations.

“Practices have been going really well,” Beeman said. “The intensity has been good. The energy has been great. I think they love the fact they can be on the floor and play. … Overall, I have no complaints with what this team is doing. They’re keeping a great attitude. They’re amazing young women, and I’m impressed with their mental toughness.”