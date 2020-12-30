comscore University of Hawaii women’s basketball team keeping ready amid uncertainty | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

University of Hawaii women’s basketball team keeping ready amid uncertainty

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:49 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii women’s basketball coach Laura Beeman spoke to her players during a timeout against Hawaii Pacific on Dec. 13 at SimpliFi Arena.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii women’s basketball coach Laura Beeman spoke to her players during a timeout against Hawaii Pacific on Dec. 13 at SimpliFi Arena.

In an early season of cancellations and other schedule-disrupting circumstances, the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team is on a roll. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Dec. 30, 2020

Scroll Up