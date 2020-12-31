Off the News: Ringing in the new year, responsibly

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Ringing in the new year safely in the age of coronavirus means especially keeping celebrations at home, among those in the household.

Infections in Hawaii have been kept largely in check in the last week or so, and spreading the virus among extended family and friends would be an unfortunate start for 2021. There are virtual gatherings that may compensate by connecting loved ones as midnight approaches. Try Googling “COVID” and” “New Year’s Eve” for ideas.

And pop those firecrackers by 1 a.m., please.

More homes (with lanais?) on Lanai

The raw number — 150 rental homes — may not sound like much, but when you compare it to the population of 3,000-plus, Larry Ellison’s new subdivision plan represents a growth spurt for Lanai City.

Lanai has struggled since pineapple went away, and billionaire Ellison’s 2012 purchase of most of the island meant the resorts became the main employer. Seventy-six of the homes would be reserved for low income.

There are 1,480 homes there now. If Oahu added 10% to its housing stock, that would be an achievement.