comscore First Hawaiian Bank to waive fees for cashing stimulus checks | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

First Hawaiian Bank to waive fees for cashing stimulus checks

  • By Star-Advertiser staff and news services
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

First Hawaiian Bank said Wednesday it will cash any stimulus check with no fees assessed, whether the bearer is an FHB customer or not. The federal government said it would begin mailing paper checks Wednesday to qualifying U.S. citizens. Read more

Previous Story
Windy weather could send aerial fireworks awry on Oahu

Scroll Up