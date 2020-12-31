Hawaii News First Hawaiian Bank to waive fees for cashing stimulus checks By Star-Advertiser staff and news services Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! First Hawaiian Bank said Wednesday it will cash any stimulus check with no fees assessed, whether the bearer is an FHB customer or not. The federal government said it would begin mailing paper checks Wednesday to qualifying U.S. citizens. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. First Hawaiian Bank said Wednesday it will cash any stimulus check with no fees assessed, whether the bearer is an FHB customer or not. The federal government said it would begin mailing paper checks Wednesday to qualifying U.S. citizens. “With so many people in our community impacted by the pandemic, we are waiving fees to cash a stimulus check for both non-customers and customers,” said Bob Harrison, First Hawaiian Bank chairman, president and CEO. “We want to do our part to make sure that people can gain access to this much-needed cash as soon as possible.” Individuals who receive a stimulus check can cash it any First Hawaiian branch during regular business hours. FHB customers also may deposit their check using an FHB ATM and deposit remotely through FHB Mobile. Previous Story Windy weather could send aerial fireworks awry on Oahu