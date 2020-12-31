First Hawaiian Bank to waive fees for cashing stimulus checks

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

First Hawaiian Bank said Wednesday it will cash any stimulus check with no fees assessed, whether the bearer is an FHB customer or not. The federal government said it would begin mailing paper checks Wednesday to qualifying U.S. citizens.

“With so many people in our community impacted by the pandemic, we are waiving fees to cash a stimulus check for both non-customers and customers,” said Bob Harrison, First Hawaiian Bank chairman, president and CEO. “We want to do our part to make sure that people can gain access to this much-needed cash as soon as possible.”

Individuals who receive a stimulus check can cash it any First Hawaiian branch during regular business hours. FHB customers also may deposit their check using an FHB ATM and deposit remotely through FHB Mobile.