Off the News: Be part of City Hall inaugurations, online

Inauguration season starts well ahead of the U.S. president’s parade down Pennsylvania Avenue. In Honolulu, it starts at noon Saturday with the swearing in of five new and four returning City Council members at Honolulu Hale. An hour later, city Prosecutor Steve Alm takes the oath at the Blaisdell Concert Hall, and back at the Hale, Mayor-elect Rick Blangiardi will be inaugurated at 1:30 p.m.

Lots of social distancing is happening, so best to view it on Olelo Channel 54, or online: www.honolulu.gov/council.

Delayed furloughs are relief for workers

With Hawaii poised to receive at least $1.7 billion of the new massive federal coronavirus pandemic relief package, Gov. David Ige is delaying the start of state worker furloughs, which had been slated to get underway today.

Breathing a sigh of relief are some 10,000 state workers, who would have had to stay home two days a month, resulting in about a 9% salary cut. With federal money on the way to help this cash-strapped state with vaccine distribution, COVID-19 testing, contract tracing and some public education costs, Ige now expects to hold off on a possible furlough launch until midyear. Happy new half-year, at least.