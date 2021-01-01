comscore Off the News: Be part of City Hall inaugurations, online | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Be part of City Hall inaugurations, online

  • Today
  • Updated 8:04 p.m.

Inauguration season starts well ahead of the U.S. president’s parade down Pennsylvania Avenue. In Honolulu, it starts at noon Saturday with the swearing in of five new and four returning City Council members at Honolulu Hale. Read more

Previous Story
Off the News: Ringing in the new year, responsibly

Scroll Up