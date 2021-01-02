comscore Editorial: On Kahikina and rail | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: On Kahikina and rail

  • Today
  • Updated 5:12 a.m.

The incoming president of the U.S. may win the prize for Toughest Job in the World, but the chief executive officer of the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation? That’s pretty tough, too. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Much hope for happy new year

Scroll Up