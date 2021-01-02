Laie couple’s ‘little miracle’ is Hawaii’s first baby of 2021

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A young Laie couple are the parents of the first baby born in Hawaii in the new year — their “little miracle” after suffering a miscarriage in early 2020. Read more

Aloha Leilani Pearl Nehenehe Tepa was born at 12:04 a.m. at Adventist Health Castle, weighing 8 pounds and measuring 20.5 inches.

Her mother is Mahana Tepa, 23, and her dad Ariitu Tepa, 22. The couple are from Tahiti and are students at Brigham Young University- Hawaii. They both performed at the Polynesian Cultural Center before it temporarily closed due to the pandemic. (The center plans to reopen Jan. 18, according to its website.)

“It’s a miracle to have a baby,” Mahana Tepa said. “When we had our first child, it was really hard because we lost (him), so he didn’t have a chance to be here on Earth to be with us. So, I think Aloha is a breath of life — something really precious.”

The Tepas called Aloha their “little miracle.” Her name is a nod to Hawaiian culture and also perhaps to “Ha: Breath of Life,” the long-running show at the cultural center.

Mahana Tepa was admitted to the hospital Thursday morning, one day prior to her due date.

“We were thinking it would be good if she was born on Jan. 1, but we never thought about having the first Hawaii baby of 2021,” Ariitu Tepa said.

Also born in the first hour of 2021 was Kaito Jaden Cera, who arrived at 12:50 a.m. Friday at Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center. Kaito, who weighed in at 7 pounds and 5.6 ounces and measured 19.5 inches, is the son of Mami Cera, 33, and Michael Cera, 34, of Kalihi.

Unlike Aloha, Kaito arrived a few days earlier than his Jan. 5 due date, according to his parents.

“First-borns are usually born later, right? But he came early, and it just happened to be New Year’s Day,” said Michael Cera.

Cera said he missed the New Year’s Eve fireworks, but Mami Cera said she had a view of the pyrotechnic celebrations from the hospital window while in labor and delivery.

And with Kaito being the couple’s first child, Cera said she was “very excited” about their family’s new beginning in the new year.