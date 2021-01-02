comscore Laie couple’s ‘little miracle’ is Hawaii’s first baby of 2021 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Laie couple’s ‘little miracle’ is Hawaii’s first baby of 2021

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 2:24 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Aloha Leilani Pearl Nehenehe Tepa was the first baby born in Hawaii in the new year. She was born at Adventist Health Castle at 12:04 a.m. Friday to mom Mahana Tepa, 23, and dad Ariitu Tepa, 22, of Laie.

    Aloha Leilani Pearl Nehenehe Tepa was the first baby born in Hawaii in the new year. She was born at Adventist Health Castle at 12:04 a.m. Friday to mom Mahana Tepa, 23, and dad Ariitu Tepa, 22, of Laie.

  • COURTESY PHOTO Kaito Jaden Cera was born at 12:50 a.m. Friday at Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center. His parents are Michael Cera, 34, and Mami Cera, 33, of Kalihi.

    Kaito Jaden Cera was born at 12:50 a.m. Friday at Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center. His parents are Michael Cera, 34, and Mami Cera, 33, of Kalihi.

  • COURTESY PHOTO Ariitu Tepa, 22, and Mahana Tepa, 23, with their daughter, Aloha Leilani Pearl Nehenehe Tepa. Both parents are students at BYU-Hawaii and work at the Polynesian Cultural Center.

    Ariitu Tepa, 22, and Mahana Tepa, 23, with their daughter, Aloha Leilani Pearl Nehenehe Tepa. Both parents are students at BYU-Hawaii and work at the Polynesian Cultural Center.

  • COURTESY PHOTO Kalihi residents Michael Cera, 34, and Mami Cera, 33, with their son, Kaito Jaden Cera.

    Kalihi residents Michael Cera, 34, and Mami Cera, 33, with their son, Kaito Jaden Cera.

A young Laie couple are the parents of the first baby born in Hawaii in the new year — their “little miracle” after suffering a miscarriage in early 2020. Read more

