Laie couple’s ‘little miracle’ is Hawaii’s first baby of 2021
By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 2:24 a.m.
COURTESY PHOTO
Aloha Leilani Pearl Nehenehe Tepa was the first baby born in Hawaii in the new year. She was born at Adventist Health Castle at 12:04 a.m. Friday to mom Mahana Tepa, 23, and dad Ariitu Tepa, 22, of Laie.
COURTESY PHOTO
Kaito Jaden Cera was born at 12:50 a.m. Friday at Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center. His parents are Michael Cera, 34, and Mami Cera, 33, of Kalihi.
COURTESY PHOTO
Ariitu Tepa, 22, and Mahana Tepa, 23, with their daughter, Aloha Leilani Pearl Nehenehe Tepa. Both parents are students at BYU-Hawaii and work at the Polynesian Cultural Center.
COURTESY PHOTO
Kalihi residents Michael Cera, 34, and Mami Cera, 33, with their son, Kaito Jaden Cera.