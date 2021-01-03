Column: 2021 hopes focus on cultural, island pride

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

My “hopes” and “dreams” for 2021 are …

… Going back to our Hawaiian culture/practices to realign Ola Lokahi and Ho’oponopono. The starting point is with our ohana, next our neighborhood, then our community and lastly our state. Ho’oponopono literally means to make right/forgiveness, to realign what is out of order, and to regulate.

… Never give up and never be part of the vulnerable population of feeling like you are a “victim” or failure or weak on a crime that you did not commit or a job loss. But focus and appreciate on what you have, rekindle your relationship with your partner, children and continue or make new traditions. A family is like a business its success depends on everyone’s effort in the family/business.

… No new landfill within Waianae Coast Neighborhood Board #24 boundaries. According to the 2012 Mayor’s Landfill Committee designation of Waianae Valley aka Nanakuli 1 (state-owned) proposed landfill to be “removed” as a designation for a new landfill. Hundreds of commercial trucks will travel on Waianae Valley Road and down to Piliuka Place. This is a nightmare for the Waianae Valley homesteaders, farmers, and private homeowners.

… Banning fireworks, because people refuse to follow the laws, and want to settle the issue in the “streets.”

… For the beneficiaries of 28,000 on the waitlist to own their dream home, self-help or not by the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands. I do not agree with gambling in the 808, but how much revenue is taken out of this blue state and spent in the red state (“DHHL considers proposal to build casino in Kapolei,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 16)?

… For the small businesses that are still in business to consider consolidating or teaming up with like businesses to remain in business in 2021 and beyond. Stronger in numbers. L&L Hawaiian BBQ, ramen and pho small businesses as examples.

… For the Hawaii Tourism Authority to work on the Center for Hawaiian Music and Dance, a long-awaited project that has been fraught with decades of problems (“Hawaiian arts project gets boost,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 27). The alternative is to spread the “aloha spirit” outside of Waikiki by working with local businesses and malls. Long ago our company celebrated “Aloha Fridays,” in which employees had an option to wear muumuu and aloha printed shirts in place of professional wear and neckties. HTA should collaborate and promote this concept and awaken our senses of smell by wearing fresh flower leis and listening to Hawaiian music. It would be a pleasant surprise and shopping experience, for instance, at Macy’s Pearlridge Uptown, with Hawaiian music playing overhead. As a shopper it put me in a shopping mood, on a budget.

… For term limits in Congress and state legislators. Who are they really working for? Temporary fixes do not address hard-working people’s real problems, but promote job security for politicians and their wallets. Homeless? Poverty? These were issues before the pandemic, and now stand to become even bigger issues without long-lasting help and support.

Johnnie-Mae L. Perry, of Waianae, is a community advocate, state employee with Girls Court, First Circuit Court of Hawaii, and former Department of Education educator.