Column: Do local youth have a future in Hawaii?
- By Shelby Hom
-
Today
- Updated 12:34 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Patience Kaai posed for a photo after receiving her diploma on May 20 during Roosevelt High School’s commencement ceremony.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree