Voting was antidote to painful situation

In 2020, voting delivered the vital antidote to salve injuries we’d endured.

The ballot box rejected the disinformation campaign downplaying today’s pandemic.

Presidential election voters opted for skilled leadership, competence, diligence and discipline. Across the board, whether it be climate change, police violence, immigration, pardons or trade, we Americans rallied for experience, science, fairness and empathy.

My profound hope for 2021 and beyond: Let’s remain engaged. Vote — it’s democracy at work.

Joyce Torrey

Kahala

With hardship came chances to be better

A year like no other, 2020! With the COVID-19 pandemic, lives worldwide have been impacted. There has been a lot of negativity that came with it — pain, suffering, death, sacrifices, frustrations, desperations, and much more.

However, despite all of these, let us reflect on how it has affected the lives of people in different ways. We are not the same individuals we were before this pandemic. Many have become more sympathetic to the needy, more charitable, more aware of the concerns of daily life, and more religious. These virtues should not only be perpetuated in difficult times, but should become a part of our being even after.

With all these trials we would evolve into better individuals, and better friends and neighbors.

Trifona A. Andres

Kaneohe

Let’s elaborate on positives in 2021

I wish us a happy, healthy, lucky and fortunate new year of 2021.

On 2021, we are going to elaborate on:

More good sense for friends.

More freedom for people.

More liberty for scholars.

More intelligence for troops.

More knowledge for children.

More wisdom for parents.

More humanity for families.

More fascination among us with true love.

Thank us for having the USA traditional holidays, that we have time enjoying the end of the past year. We all l have made progress, we all have achieved goals, we all have enlightened spirits for the next wonderful coming year.

We are ready for what we are doing, we are happy. We are energetic for what things are going on, we are healthy. We are passionate for what we are loving, we are lucky. We are enthusiastic for this coming year’s matters, we are fortunate!

Baoping Zhao

St. Louis Drive

Simpler dreams help to cope with severity

I hope 2021 is better than 2020!

I dream that children’s clothing sizes are standardised by law so that I can order clothing online for my grandsons on the mainland that is the right size and does not have to be returned.

My other dream is that employees who enjoy working in customer service from home, continue to do so. I have never had such good customer service — whether a magazine subscription, a tax question, a merchandise question, etc. I hope these helpful employees do not have to return to commuting and working in an office.

Why do I dream such silly dreams? Because I worry about The American Dream — I cannot get my head around 40 million Americans going hungry, the skyrocketing U.S. COVID death rate, and the other big issues of our time.

Sandy Hall

Moiliili

