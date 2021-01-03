K-Drama: Peaceful trip to Jeju ends abruptly on ‘When I Was the Most Beautiful’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“When I Was the Most Beautiful”

Episode 7

6:40 p.m. today

Hwan and Ye Ji have a peaceful time in Jeju. But realizing Hwan still has feelings for her, Ye Ji leaves. Finding out how her daughter has been living, Ye Ji’s mom storms Ji-young’s place.

Episode 8

7:45 p.m. today

Hwan’s effort to liberate Ye Ji only creates a family dispute. Ye Ji and Hwan are engulfed in a scandalous rumor.

“Teacher Oh Soon-nam”

Episodes 95-96

7:45 p.m. Monday

Sun-joo gives Woon-gil the key. Sun-joo gets furious seeing Se-hee. Doo-mul regains consciousness. Yu-min rescues Doo-mul from drowning.

Episodes 97-98

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Doo-mul’s twin shows up. Doo-mul comes clean with Soon-nam. Doo-mul tells all about how Yu-min saved him. Sun-joo finds out Bong-chul is responsible for her husband’s death.

“Penthouse”

Episode 15

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Seo-jin openly accuses Soo-ryeon of being Min Seol-ah’s mother and Soo-ryeon resolves to get a divorce. Meanwhile, Ro-na learns of Yoon-hee’s relationship with Yoon-cheol and decides to leave Cheong-A to protect her mom.

Episode 16

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Seo-jin divorced Yoon-cheol and the life she’s always wanted became hers: “This is the best thing that has happened to me!” Meanwhile, Dan-tae is inching closer to finding the prankster who pulled the mannequin stunt.

“SBS Gayo Daejun (Wonder Year)”

PART 1

7:45 p.m. Friday

Join the year-end festivities with Seoul Broadcasting System’s annual music festival. The program — this year’s theme is “Wonder Year” — features the most popular musicians to wrap up the year. Some of the artists include Twice, Jessie, Mamamoo and GFriend.

PARTS 2 AND 3

6:50 p.m. Saturday

The festival concludes with global sensation BTS. The seven-member group shares personal messages for all audiences.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.