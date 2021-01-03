Features | K-Drama K-Drama: Peaceful trip to Jeju ends abruptly on ‘When I Was the Most Beautiful’ By Jeff Chung, Special to the Star-Advertiser Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! This week’s synopses: Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. This week’s synopses “When I Was the Most Beautiful” Episode 7 6:40 p.m. today Hwan and Ye Ji have a peaceful time in Jeju. But realizing Hwan still has feelings for her, Ye Ji leaves. Finding out how her daughter has been living, Ye Ji’s mom storms Ji-young’s place. Episode 8 7:45 p.m. today Hwan’s effort to liberate Ye Ji only creates a family dispute. Ye Ji and Hwan are engulfed in a scandalous rumor. “Teacher Oh Soon-nam” Episodes 95-96 7:45 p.m. Monday Sun-joo gives Woon-gil the key. Sun-joo gets furious seeing Se-hee. Doo-mul regains consciousness. Yu-min rescues Doo-mul from drowning. Episodes 97-98 7:45 p.m. Tuesday Doo-mul’s twin shows up. Doo-mul comes clean with Soon-nam. Doo-mul tells all about how Yu-min saved him. Sun-joo finds out Bong-chul is responsible for her husband’s death. “Penthouse” Episode 15 7:45 p.m. Wednesday Seo-jin openly accuses Soo-ryeon of being Min Seol-ah’s mother and Soo-ryeon resolves to get a divorce. Meanwhile, Ro-na learns of Yoon-hee’s relationship with Yoon-cheol and decides to leave Cheong-A to protect her mom. Episode 16 7:45 p.m. Thursday Seo-jin divorced Yoon-cheol and the life she’s always wanted became hers: “This is the best thing that has happened to me!” Meanwhile, Dan-tae is inching closer to finding the prankster who pulled the mannequin stunt. “SBS Gayo Daejun (Wonder Year)” PART 1 7:45 p.m. Friday Join the year-end festivities with Seoul Broadcasting System’s annual music festival. The program — this year’s theme is “Wonder Year” — features the most popular musicians to wrap up the year. Some of the artists include Twice, Jessie, Mamamoo and GFriend. PARTS 2 AND 3 6:50 p.m. Saturday The festival concludes with global sensation BTS. The seven-member group shares personal messages for all audiences. Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com. Previous Story Column: COVID disinformation is dangerous to society