Books recommended by the Hawaii State Library:

“Wink”

By Rob Harrell

Ross discovers how music, art and true friends help him survive both cancer treatment and the weirdness of middle school.

Ages 9-12

“College Admissions During COVID: How to Navigate the New Challenges in Admissions, Testing, Financial Aid, and More”

By Robert Franek

Provides the latest information and recommendations for successfully navigating your application process during the global coronavirus pandemic.

Ages 14 and up