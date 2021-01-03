comscore On the Scene with musician Lukela Keala | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
On the Scene with musician Lukela Keala

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:33 a.m.
  • COURTESY WAIEHU RFCORDS Lukela Keala, 42, celebrated another career first in December when he released his eponymous, full-length solo album of mainstream Hawaiian music.

Lukela Keala was born in Wailuku. He grew up in Kapuna Valley in Maui’s Waihee area, graduated from Baldwin High School, and went straight into music. Read more

