Steve Alm looks to restore trust as Honolulu’s top prosecutor
- By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:28 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Assistant prosecutors also took the oath of office given by newly sworn in Honolulu City Prosecutor Steve Alm.
-
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald, left, elbow bumped newly sworn Honolulu City Prosecutor Steve Alm on Saturday at the Blaisdell Concert Hall.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree