Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi and five newly elected City Council members are sworn in | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi and five newly elected City Council members are sworn in

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:24 p.m.

  • Pool video via Hawaii News Now

    Veteran businessman Rick Blangiardi was sworn in Saturday, Jan. 2, as Honolulu's eighth mayor since statehood.

  Mayor Rick Blangiardi gestured after being sworn into office at Honolulu Hale on Saturday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Mayor Rick Blangiardi gestured after being sworn into office at Honolulu Hale on Saturday.

  Calvin Say, left, Esther Kiaaina, Andria Tupola, Radiant Cordero and Augie Tulba were sworn in as the newest members of the Honolulu City Council.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Calvin Say, left, Esther Kiaaina, Andria Tupola, Radiant Cordero and Augie Tulba were sworn in as the newest members of the Honolulu City Council.

The page was turned to a new chapter at Honolulu Hale on Saturday when veteran businessman Rick Blangiardi was sworn in as mayor and five Honolulu City Council members took their seats for the first time. Read more

