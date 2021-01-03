Hawaii women’s basketball team pauses activities due to COVID-19

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team will “temporarily pause” team-related activities following a COVID-19 positive test within the program, school officials announced Saturday.

That means the Rainbow Wahine’s Big West opener will be canceled for the second time. The Wahine were scheduled to host UC Riverside on Jan. 8 and 9 in the SimpliFi Arena.

What would have been the league opener a week ago, a two-game road series against Cal Poly, also was canceled because of coronavirus-related circumstances involving one of the Mustangs’ opponents.

UH officials declined to identify the team member who tested positive. But the positive result was confirmed through the thrice-weekly antigen test administered during the season, as well as a more detailed test.

The Wahine are scheduled to play road games against Cal State Bakersfield on Jan. 15 and 16.

The Wahine are 1-1 following a nonconference loss to Hawaii Pacific and victory over Hawaii Hilo.

The Hawaii men’s basketball team is scheduled to open conference play with a series at UC Riverside on Friday and Saturday.

The Highlanders canceled a nonconference series with New Mexico State scheduled for this weekend “out of an abundance of caution and contact tracing protocols,” according to a statement from the Big West. NMSU faced Cal State Northridge on Dec. 28 and CSUN has paused team activities for two weeks due to a positive test in the Matadors’ program.

UC Riverside’s series with UH is still slated to be played.

Three of five Big West men’s series scheduled for this weekend were canceled. One women’s series, UC Davis at UC Riverside, was canceled.