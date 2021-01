Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Maikai to the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) board and mahalo to Lori Kahikina for stepping up to lead the Honolulu mass transit rail project.

I briefly met Ms. Kahikina and her then-Department of Environmental Services team while researching infrastructure projects for the report, “Troubled Waters: Charting a New Fiscal Course for Hawaii.” I was impressed with her leadership and her city team’s work on the nearly $400 million, award-winning Kaneohe-Kailua Wastewater Project. This level of internationally acclaimed exceptional achievement is needed now more than ever at HART to complete the final phase of the rail project.

Understandably, so many are frustrated about the Honolulu rail project’s construction over the last decade. However, I am hopeful that the HART team and all stakeholders will do a great job going forward. We are entrusting our public lands and public treasure to their stewardship.

I wish Ms. Kahikina and the HART team well on the important work ahead.

Jeff Laupola

Moanalua Gardens

Disaster forecast for new rail chief

I predict that Lori Kahikina will be a disaster as new rail chief. Why? Because in 2015, as a tropical storm was approaching and an impending disaster had been declared, she failed to order the common-sense reconnection of Ala Moana sewage lines (which were being upgraded) to full capacity.

As a result, the entire area predictably flooded when the storm ran through. Anyone living in a condo with a basement parking garage in the area had their vehicle destroyed, including mine, and at least 30 of my neighbors. And of course they dodged culpability afterwards and we all wound up hosed.

If she can’t handle a basic, common-sense thing like this, how on Earth can she handle a complex thing like rail?

Steve Williams

Piikoi

No casino, special Hawaiian funding

The state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands wants to build a casino and other resort features on state land to pay for homes. Bad idea.

Hawaii has never permitted casino gambling and shouldn’t now.

More importantly, we should stop giving public funds on the basis of Hawaiian ancestry. This is racist and wrong.

Native Hawaiians are an important part of our population, but do not deserve or need preferential treatment.

Carl H. Zimmerman

Salt Lake

Gambling gives hope to poor folks

Gambling gives the poor something that government programs don’t: hope.

Ken Obenski

Kona