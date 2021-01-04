comscore Retiring lifeguard Paul Merino perpetuated beachboys’ tradition | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Retiring lifeguard Paul Merino perpetuated beachboys’ tradition

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:16 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM For his last week of employment, Paul Merino chose Tower 2-A, the same tower he started at in 1978.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM City and County lifeguard captain Paul Merino has retired after over 40 years.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM City and County lifeguard captain Paul Merino stood next to a photo of his brother Freddie Merino, top, Tuesday at Duke’s Restaurant in Waikiki. Freddie Merino pushed Paul to become a lifeguard.

Before he retired Thursday after 40 years with the Ocean Safety Division of the Honolulu Emergency Services Department, Captain Paul Merino, 66, who oversaw District 1 stretching from Pearl Harbor to Maunalua Bay, returned to the beach at Waikiki. Read more

