Sky Waikiki is back in business
- By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 7:25 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY SKY WAIKIKI
Sky Waikiki has reopened atop the Waikiki Business Plaza as Sky Waikiki Raw & Bar. The main attractions are raw seafood platters on ice. The revolving restaurant has been closed since June.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree