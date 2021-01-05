Sky Waikiki is back in business

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

What was Sky Waikiki is now Sky Waikiki Raw & Bar.

The outdoor venue atop the Waikiki Business Plaza reopened quietly in December with a new format after closing last summer. As the name implies, raw seafood is the featured attraction, including standards like oysters ($4 and up) and poke. A wide variety of sashimi includes lobster tail at $22.

Nonseafood and cooked items are also available. Champagne is the featured beverage, with plenty of other drinks to choose from.

Call 979-7590 or make reservations through opentable.com. Hours are 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Payment is by credit card only, due to COVID-19.

