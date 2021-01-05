comscore Commissioning event eyed for USS Daniel Inouye | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Commissioning event eyed for USS Daniel Inouye

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:15 p.m.
  • COURTESY BATH IRON WORKS / DEC. 16 The USS Daniel Inouye, which will be home-ported at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-­Hickam, transits the Kennebec River to conduct builder’s trials off the coast of Maine.

    The USS Daniel Inouye, which will be home-ported at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-­Hickam, transits the Kennebec River to conduct builder’s trials off the coast of Maine.

The long-delayed guided-missile destroyer USS Daniel Inouye is tentatively scheduled to be commissioned at Pearl Harbor in the fall with a big pier-side ceremony attended by thousands — if COVID-19 is under control. Read more

