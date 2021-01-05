Column: Options to consider for when the grid goes down

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For better or worse, the specter of COVID-19 and climate change has engendered a near-­apocalyptic mindset among many of us. For good measure, let’s add another catastrophic variable to the equation.

What happens if the Aloha State gets hit with a natural disaster that clobbers the grid? Even if you have solar panels, with no battery you’ll have no juice when the grid fails.

It may be more than a matter of convenience, i.e., rotting food in the fridge. You may have folks at home with medical needs who require power.

So, what options do you have to keep your house electrified?

>> Option No. 1: Get a portable generator

This is the least expensive way to go. Mike Ward, owner of Aloha Power Equipment (alohapowerequipment.com) in Honolulu, suggests getting a quality (quiet) generator to keep your fridge and freezer operating. He likes the EU 2200 model from Honda, which costs over $1,000. Ward says, if used judiciously, five gallons of gas will last a few days. He advises keeping a 5-gallon can on hand, with an added stabilizer, to keep the fuel viable for a year.

>> Option No. 2: Install a battery backup system to power the entire home

A battery system matched to your existing solar array will detect outages and automatically become your home’s energy source when the grid goes down. Joe Saturnia of Island Pacific Energy (islandpacificenergy.com) likes the Tesla Powerwall. Says Saturnia, “These systems seamlessly provide backup power and integrate with your existing PV system.” For someone whose life may be dependent on having power in the house, this makes sense. A Tesla or its equivalent from another manufacturer (such as LG, SolarEdge, Enphase or Generac) will cost you around $20,000.

>> Option No. 3: Install a lesser-powered battery to run a few appliances

There are alternatives to a $20,000 battery for your NEM system. Tom Schmidt of Inter-Island Solar Supply (www.solarsupply.com) in Honolulu can recommend less powerful battery choices that will keep several appliances running. Schmidt, an electrical engineer who is vice president, business development, says adding gear to your existing array will cost anywhere from $6,000 to $14,000 (not including installation) for more advanced inverters and (nonlead) batteries. The price is dependent on the system’s output and what appliances you want backed up. (Ergo, running a stove will draw more juice than running a fridge.) These more advanced battery systems will have “auto transfer” capabilities, meaning they will automatically detect an outage and switch over to battery mode.

>> Option No. 4: If you don’t own a PV/battery system, buy one

If you don’t have solar and want energy independence when the grid fails, buy a PV system with a battery. It will still be connected to the grid but will power your home during an outage. Saturnia says a system will cost around $40,000 with federal and state tax credits. With the new COVID Relief Bill, the federal tax credit (ITC) on residential solar installations, which is 26%, has been extended until 2023. The state credit is scheduled to continue at 35%. (Note that only the federal credits apply to a battery purchase.)

>> Option No. 5: Wait awhile, new things are coming in 2021

Schmidt, of Inter-Island Solar Supply, likes the IQ8 microinverter, a new product from Enphase Energy. The IQ8 can produce energy from your panels, without a battery, even if the grid fails. Conceivably, it could power some home appliances during the day. Maui-based energy consultant Josh Porter, radio show host of “Solarcoaster” (solar-coaster.com), agrees the IQ8 could be “a game-changer.” He says there’s a slew of other cool new products for 2021. For example, he likes the latest bidirectional (two-way) EV chargers, which turn your electric vehicle’s battery into a source of energy for your home.

Fred Brooks, a certified energy manager in Honolulu and owner of Pacific Panel Cleaners (pacificpanelcleaners.com), said if you have critical needs, you can add a generator to a PV/ battery hybrid (connected to the grid system). Thus, you’ll have redundancy if the battery is down or the generator is out of fuel.

Rob Kay, a Honolulu-based writer, covers technology and sustainability for Tech View and is the creator of fijiguide.com. He can be reached at Robertfredkay@gmail.com.