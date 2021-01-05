World Surf League surf events in January fizzling out
- By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:14 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Spectators on the beach watched the opening day of the Pipe Masters competition at Oahu’s Banzai Pipeline on Dec. 8 as surfers vied for wild-card entry.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Young Hawaii surfers surfing Pipeline in Pipe Invitational vying for place as wild card entrant to Pipe Masters competition.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree