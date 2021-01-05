World Surf League surf events in January fizzling out

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Surfers were looking forward to three prestigious events this month after the World Surf League Billabong Pipe Masters concluded at Oahu’s Banzai Pipeline last month. Read more

The Da Hui Backdoor Shootout at Pipeline was to have started Monday, and WSL’s Sunset Open championship event and WSL’s Volcom Pipe Pro were scheduled to start Jan. 19 and 29, respectively.

But on Dec. 22, WSL and its sponsors announced the cancellation of the Pipe Pro, citing the challenges posed by the coronavirus, and Da Hui canceled its event last week after not having received any response on its film permit application, Da Hui event director Mahina Chillingworth said.

The Pipe Masters had been held during Tier 2 of Oahu’s COVID-19 rules because of a film permit granted by the city and state that allowed for no live spectators.

Asked whether the Sunset Open would also be canceled, WSL said it could not comment because the state was taking the lead.

In response to an email query, Charlene Chang, special adviser to the director of the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, said the department has been in discussions with WSL but was not yet ready to make an announcement.

“We are not happy with this backdoor approach allowing a contest to happen via a film permit process,” said Andrea Woods, corresponding secretary for the Sunset Beach Neighborhood Association, which on Nov. 24, before the Pipe Masters’ Dec. 8 opening date, had sent an email to Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell and Bruce Swartz, Oahu district manager of the state DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation, expressing concern about the film permitting and asking how social distancing and other public­-safety measures could be ensured.

“It’s not just because of COVID, but because it does away with all the rules that over years and years we developed with the city regarding events,” Woods said.

On Dec. 1, Woods was informed by Walea L. Constantinau in the Honolulu Film Office that mitigating measures were being taken, including “increased numbers of HPD officers supporting private security posts in and around Ehukai Beach Park, Ke Nui Road and the beach area,” while the beach used by athletes and WSL staff would be cordoned off from the public.

Competition began, only to be put on hold for several days when Erik Logan, CEO of the California-based league, who had traveled to Hawaii for the events, tested positive for the novel coronavirus along with other WSL staff members.

WSL did finish the contest, but while the staging area was empty of spectators, Wood said that in public areas “you had no social distancing. It was crowded.”