Legislators aim to fix flaw in New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District bill | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Legislators aim to fix flaw in New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District bill

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Legislators say they plan to introduce a new measure this month to repair a flaw in earlier legislation that has slowed the progress of the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District. Read more

