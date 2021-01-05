comscore University of Hawaii voted second in preseason men’s volleyball poll | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
University of Hawaii voted second in preseason men’s volleyball poll

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii opposite Rado Parapunov rose for a kill against BYU’s Zach Eschenberg, left, and Miki Jauhiainen during the Rainbow Warriors’ five-set win on March 6 at the Stan Sheriff Center.

    Hawaii opposite Rado Parapunov rose for a kill against BYU’s Zach Eschenberg, left, and Miki Jauhiainen during the Rainbow Warriors’ five-set win on March 6 at the Stan Sheriff Center.

The theme of the American Volleyball Coaches Association 2021 preseason poll is picking up where things left off in 2020 as Brigham Young and Hawaii are again ranked Nos. 1 and 2 in voting by coaches. Read more

