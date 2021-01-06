Column: Make green choices, resist ‘fast fashion’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There is no denying that fast fashion and its consumerist nature is a detriment to the environment. The textile and clothing industry is one of the most polluting industries in the world. Despite the public becoming more educated on the dark side of the fashion industry, it is understandably hard for individuals to change their consumerist lifestyle.

People want to look and feel good. I and many others find joy in dressing up and expressing ourselves through this medium. There is a social aspect of fashion that shouldn’t be overlooked. However, in the time of mass consumerism and trends coming and going faster than ever before, we must be more mindful of our relationship with clothing for the sake of making an effort to take care of our planet and for our well-being.

As someone who has always loved fashion, I have found it difficult to enjoy the thing I love while also being environmentally friendly. With the way the fashion industry is structured, it is nearly impossible to do so. Although there are more sustainable brands that have been established because of the growing concern over environmental degradation, most if not all are very financially inaccessible to the general population.

It then makes sense why so many are drawn to fast fashion — they can keep up with trends and look stylish without breaking the bank.

Although most people likely care about nature and the environment, it is hard to be eco-friendly when we live in a consumerist culture.

A way I balance my love for clothes while also addressing climate change is by second-hand shopping. I try to be intentional about where I shop and do my research and avoid shopping online when I can due to the emissions from having things shipped to Hawaii.

But in truth, my actions have no real effect on climate change. My choice to shop second-hand does not outweigh the emissions by large corporations let alone all of the other individuals living on this planet. It is an obvious fact, yet it is difficult to grapple with:

My actions don’t matter, so why should I make an effort to change?

I decided to make the change because I wasn’t comfortable knowing the detrimental effects of my actions and not making an effort to change them for the better. Even if I am making no real “change,” living by my morals and views help me live well. There is a sense of hopelessness when we think about climate change and how complicated of an issue it is. Incorporating environmentally friendly practices into our lives, as superficial as it sounds, can make us feel good.

There is an inherent value to doing inner work, keeping yourself grounded, and finding your joy, especially in the wake of a problem like climate change. We cannot and should not be expected to rid ourselves of the consumerist lifestyle and go off-the-grid. Consumerism is ingrained in the society in which we live.

Instead, I urge people to stay informed, keep a balance between pleasure and environmental responsibility, and ultimately be mindful of all of our actions. Everyone has different capacities for being environmentally friendly. Scorning people for buying fast fashion when it is their most accessible option is not helpful. We know ourselves best and we should be keeping ourselves accountable for our actions.

So, if you know of the harms of the fast fashion industry, have the capacity to not support fast fashion, yet still do, I urge you to make a change to resolve some cognitive dissonance and live well.