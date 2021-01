Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The song “Hooray for Hollywood,” first heard in the 1937 musical comedy “Hollywood Hotel,” is reworked local style as Frank De Lima welcomes the new year with a look back at the year almost everyone would like to forget. Read more

In his new single, “Hooray It’s Gone fo Good,” De Lima recalls last year’s lockdowns and beach closures, and how “many lives jam up cuz de pandemic wen make some (people) panic.” He also sends out a “hooray” to the first responders and “those who could kokua seniors in the neighborhood.”

Looking into 2021, De Lima cheerfully predicts that it “gonna be mo good” and that with vaccines and herd immunity on the way, we’ll be singing hooray by summer solstice (June 20). That’s the spirit, Frank!

“Hooray It’s Gone fo Good” is available as a free download at frankdelima.com, but a payment of any amount supports his nonprofit Frank De Lima Student Enrichment Program, so why not help him out and at least pay the traditional 99-cent download rate? C’mon, make it an even dollar.