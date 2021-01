Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Honolulu architecture firm AHL has announced the hiring of four new employees:

>> Alan Paden, AIA, NCARB, LEED GA, has been hired as a project manager. Prior to joining AHL, he was a project manager at Perkins + Will. He has a master’s in architecture from the University of Washington.

>> Rafael Lee has been hired as a designer. Lee is a recent graduate of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in upstate New York, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in building science and design, innovation and society.

>> Deidre Espiritu, LEED AP BD+C, has been hired as a job captain. She most recently worked as a designer at GD Design Hawaii. Espiritu holds a Bachelor of Art, urban design, from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

>> Pamela O’Neill has been hired as a project manager. Prior to joining AHL, O’Neill was with Studio Milou in Singapore and also ran a private design practice.

