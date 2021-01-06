comscore University of Hawaii vog forecast program reports on latest Kilauea eruption | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
University of Hawaii vog forecast program reports on latest Kilauea eruption

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
    A small lava dome fountain has formed within Halemaumau Crater.

  • COURTESY JANET BABB / USGS / JAN. 31, 2008 The rim of Kilauea Volcano’s summit caldera, normally clear on days with tradewinds, left, has become nearly obscured by vog on days without tradewinds, beginning in 2008 when sulfur dioxide emissions from the volcano’s summit increased to unusually high levels.

    The rim of Kilauea Volcano’s summit caldera, normally clear on days with tradewinds, left, has become nearly obscured by vog on days without tradewinds, beginning in 2008 when sulfur dioxide emissions from the volcano’s summit increased to unusually high levels.

According to Tuesday’s vog forecast, tradewinds are expected for the next couple of days, so air quality should be good for most of the islands, but the winds will carry the vog from Kau to Kona. Read more

