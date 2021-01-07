Off the News: Say no to big gatherings at Little Beach

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Yes, Little Beach (more formally called Puu Olai Beach in Makena, Maui) is famously a draw for nudism and unconventional behavior generally. But due to bans on large social gatherings, the large parties there are COVID risks that must be stopped.

The state stopped them the only way possible, by closing the beach. This is a cautionary tale: Carelessness could lead to other closures. Hawaii treasures its public and open beaches, and no party’s entertainment value is worth losing that precious access.

When Kilauea smoke gets in your eyes

Led by a team of University of Hawaii researchers, the Vog Measurement and Prediction project is tracking the new Kilauea eruption at Halemaumau Crater to create real-time online volcanic smog (vog) forecasts. While hazardous sulfur dioxide is an ongoing health concern in areas near the vent on Hawaii island, on Oahu, winds blowing from the southeast can deliver voggy sulfate aerosol.

People with pre-existing respiratory conditions are more prone to adverse effects of vog, which may include headaches, breathing difficulties, watery eyes and sore throat. To check out the project’s forecasts, visit http://weather.hawaii.edu/vmap/.