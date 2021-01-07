comscore Off the News: Say no to big gatherings at Little Beach | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Say no to big gatherings at Little Beach

  • Today
  • Updated 7:04 p.m.

Yes, Little Beach (more formally called Puu Olai Beach in Makena, Maui) is famously a draw for nudism and unconventional behavior generally. But due to bans on large social gatherings, the large parties there are COVID risks that must be stopped. Read more

