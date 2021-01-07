Hawaii News Macy’s to close store in Lahaina, Maui By Star-Advertiser staff and news services Today Updated 10:45 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Macy’s is closing its Hyatt Regency store in Lahaina, Maui, at the end of this month. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Macy’s is closing its Hyatt Regency store in Lahaina, Maui, at the end of this month. No specific date has been announced. The closure is part of a previously announced plan by Macy’s to close 125 stores by 2023. The Maui store is on a list of 36 Macy’s stores and one Bloomingdale’s store that were announced Wednesday. Previous Story Kapiolani Medical Center nurses to take strike vote