Macy’s to close store in Lahaina, Maui

Macy’s is closing its Hyatt Regency store in Lahaina, Maui, at the end of this month.

No specific date has been announced.

The closure is part of a previously announced plan by Macy’s to close 125 stores by 2023. The Maui store is on a list of 36 Macy’s stores and one Bloomingdale’s store that were announced Wednesday.