University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team ranked No. 21 for a season it won’t play
- By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:23 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019
Hawaii head coach Robyn Ah Mow led the Rainbow Wahine to a 26-4 record in 2019. UH finished that season ranked No. 15 in the country.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree