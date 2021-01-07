comscore University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team ranked No. 21 for a season it won’t play | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team ranked No. 21 for a season it won’t play

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:23 a.m.
  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019 Hawaii head coach Robyn Ah Mow led the Rainbow Wahine to a 26-4 record in 2019. UH finished that season ranked No. 15 in the country.

    STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019

    Hawaii head coach Robyn Ah Mow led the Rainbow Wahine to a 26-4 record in 2019. UH finished that season ranked No. 15 in the country.

In a cruel twist, the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team has been ranked 21st in the nation for a winter/spring season the Rainbow Wahine will not be able to play. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up