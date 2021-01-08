comscore Hawaii lawmakers call for Trump’s impeachment | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii lawmakers call for Trump’s impeachment

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:47 p.m.

Hawaii’s congressional delegation Thursday joined a growing number in Congress in calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump for inciting Wednesday’s armed insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Read more

