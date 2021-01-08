comscore Hawaii Tourism Authority to sponsor 3 Big West championships | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii Tourism Authority to sponsor 3 Big West championships

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority will be a presenting sponsor for three Big West Conference championship events, including bringing the men’s volleyball tournament to SimpliFi Arena for the next two years. Read more

University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team ranked No. 21 for a season it won’t play

