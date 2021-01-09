comscore Editorial: Mask-up mentality | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Mask-up mentality

  • Today
  • Updated 7:49 p.m.

The virus that causes COVID-19 is, as we all know by now, terribly infectious. The most recent surge in post-holiday cases last week made that fact clear to Hawaii. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Severe penalties for Capitol siege

Scroll Up