comscore Hawaii leaders exchange ideas on bringing back youth sports | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii leaders exchange ideas on bringing back youth sports

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / 2019 Konawaena girls basketball coach Bobbie Awa talks to Caiyle Kaupu during a game on Feb. 8. During Friday’s webinar, Awa said, “Losing a season has been very, very disappointing. … All these kids that want to get back out there, they use their high school careers as opportunities to play at the next level.”

    JAMM AQUINO / 2019

    Konawaena girls basketball coach Bobbie Awa talks to Caiyle Kaupu during a game on Feb. 8. During Friday’s webinar, Awa said, “Losing a season has been very, very disappointing. … All these kids that want to get back out there, they use their high school careers as opportunities to play at the next level.”

Mayors, leaders in athletics and a sports medicine doctor discussed the counties’ COVID-19 tier systems and their impact on youth sports in a live webinar Friday hosted by Honolulu Councilwoman Andria Tupola. Read more

Previous Story
No gatherings for 2 weeks, Lt. Gov. Josh Green says

Scroll Up